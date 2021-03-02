The Weeknd coming to Buffalo in 2022

The singer was originally set to perform at the KeyBank Center September 1, 2020, but it was postponed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Weeknd is bringing his "After Hours World Tour" to Buffalo in 2022.

He was originally set to perform at the KeyBank Center in 2020 but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

The 104-date global tour will make its way here in April 8, 2022. The tour begins January 14th in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.

It comes after The Weeknd is headlining the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show.