The Wall That Heals coming to Tonawanda, honoring Vietnam veterans

The City of Tonawanda will be visited by a special veterans memorial next summer, honoring the men and women who served in Vietnam.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda will be visited by a special veterans memorial next summer, honoring the men and women who served in Vietnam.

The memorial is called "The Wall That Heals," and it is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It will be on display from July 22 through 25, 2021. It will be free to visit and open 24 hours a day.

“Being able to host TWTH in our beautiful City in support of my brothers and sisters that served in Vietnam is wonderful. Not everyone has a chance to visit the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. and pay their respects. This gives them that opportunity,” Mayor Rick Davis said.

The City of Tonawanda said in a news release that the wall "honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the 58,279 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam."

The wall travels to different locations in a 53-foot trailer, and the wall itself totals 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point. There's also a mobile education center that will display information about “Hometown Heroes” that are on the wall.

“The traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is appropriately named The Wall That Heals as it mends the pain from losing friends in combat who were like brothers. Western New York has its share of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice with 500 names carved on the Wall," said Joe Pasek, from the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 77.

The organization that runs the program, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF), says volunteers will wear masks and the public will be encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing when visiting the exhibit.

"We will work closely with the host to make certain that all health and safety protocols are met in order to provide the best visitor experience while keeping the safety of our staff, volunteers and visitors at top of mind,” said Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF.