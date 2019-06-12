BUFFALO, N.Y. — Patients at Oishei Children's Hospital got quite a surprise Friday morning when 'The Voice' winner Maelyn Jarmon stopped by their rooms.

Jarmon, who won season 16 of the hit NBC show, made the rounds and spent time with the kids, many of whom are big fans.

One of the patients even sang "Hallelujah" for Jarmon.

Maelyn Jarmon hugs a patient

WGRZ

Jarmon will perform at the Festival of Trees Black Tie Gala on Saturday, December 7th. The event benefits the hospital.

WGRZ

"I wanted to see firsthand what this is benefiting. As a child I had my own experiences with a children's hospital," said Jarmon. "It's such a different thing to come in and see other people's experiences."

WGRZ

