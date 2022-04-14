Joshua Vacanti, BPO to perform at Bisons Independence Night at the Ballpark

The Lockport native will join the orchestra as the popular holiday tradition returns for the first time in three years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A face familiar to fans of NBC's 'The Voice' will be joining the Buffalo Philharmonic as a summertime tradition returns for the first time in three years.

Lockport native and singing/recording artist Joshua Vacanti is set to perform with the BPO at the Buffalo Bison's 26th annual KeyBank Independence Night celebration on July 4.

Vacanti finished in the top eight on the popular show last season while being coached by singer/songwriter John Legend.

Tickets are on sale now at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box office. A family pack includes four July 4 tickets, four hot dog/soda vouchers and 25% off at the ballpark's gift shops if ordered by this Sunday, April 17. At $109, the BPO Family pack also includes four free flex tickets. The pack can also be customized for larger families.