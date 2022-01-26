'The Voice' finalist teams up with Crosby's Stores to raise money for Lockport High School music department

Monday night at the Lockport High School's winter concert, Crosby's Stores and "The Voice" finalist Joshua Vacanti presented a check to the school's music department

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Lockport High School music department received a big donation this week thanks to a collaboration with Crosby's Stores and "The Voice" finalist Joshua Vacanti.

The pair partnered up during Vacanti's run on "The Voice" to raise money for the music department. They donated $1 of every sub purchased from Crosby's while Vacanti was competing last fall.

Monday night at the Lockport High School's winter concert, they presented a check for over $1,000.

"Music programs are so important for kids," Vacanti said. "It really shaped me as an artist. I'm believing that tonight people are being shaped. It's such a wonderful community that brought so much to me and brought so much happiness and passion to my life, so I'm just grateful to be here and celebrate and have a chance to give back."

Crosby's convenience stores raised an additional $1,000 for the Historic Palace Theatre during Vacanti's run on "The Voice." According to Crosby's with those funds it will sponsor four seats on the balcony, and will provide 15 tickets to the music department for all “Curtain Up Productions” for the rest of the season.