The Tool Library in Buffalo's University District celebrates 10 year anniversary with a garden party

Tool Library volunteers will be at the event for community members to learn more about the organization and how to get involved.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Tool Library is Buffalo's University District is celebrating a decade of borrowing, building, and making the city a better place, one project at a time — and the organization is marking the occasion with a special garden party.

The Gather, Garden and Grow event is Saturday, August 14 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Plot Flower Farm located on Main Street in Buffalo behind the former Cantalician Center.

Tickets are $20 for adults and can be purchased online. Children 12 and under get in for free.

The price of admission includes food catered by Caribbean Experience. Community Beer Works will be on site selling their local brews. Guests can tour the garden, play lawn games, and learn how to become a member. Merchandise and memberships will be available for purchase.

The Tool Library has grown into a community of 600 members, and they have more than 3,500 tools and pieces of equipment to choose from — from hammers and screwdrivers to power washers and lawnmowers.

The basic $20 annual membership allows you to borrow five tools for a week at a time.

There are also volunteers who have backgrounds in construction or who previously worked at home improvement stores to lend their expertise.