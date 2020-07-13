The Teacher's Desk, Buffalo Schools to pass out supply packs Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday Buffalo Public Schools, in conjunction with The Teacher's Desk, will be passing out healthy student supply packs at 28 sites throughout the city.
The Teacher's Desk, a local organization that let's teachers shop for free school supplies, was given a grant from the WNY COVID fund. They used the money to create 7,800 healthy student packs.
The packs include paper, Post-It notes, a glue stick, pens, pencils, face mask, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrush, PUR water bottle, shampoo, soap and tissues.
The packs will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. Distribution will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the 28 BPS food distribution sites in Buffalo.
You can check the full list of sites here.