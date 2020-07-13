The Teacher's Desk, Buffalo Schools to pass out supply packs Monday

The grab and go packs will be available at 28 different locations throughout the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday Buffalo Public Schools, in conjunction with The Teacher's Desk, will be passing out healthy student supply packs at 28 sites throughout the city.

The Teacher's Desk, a local organization that let's teachers shop for free school supplies, was given a grant from the WNY COVID fund. They used the money to create 7,800 healthy student packs.

Buffalo Schools With a grant from the WNY Covid Fund, our partners at The Teacher's ... Desk have assembled and donated to the Buffalo Public Schools 7800 Healthy Student Supply Packs. Beginning Monday, July 13th, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m, visit one of 28 BPS Grab and Go food distribution sites and receive one pack per student while supplies last.

The packs include paper, Post-It notes, a glue stick, pens, pencils, face mask, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrush, PUR water bottle, shampoo, soap and tissues.

The packs will be given out on a first come, first serve basis. Distribution will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the 28 BPS food distribution sites in Buffalo.