The Summit Center cancels tailgate fundraiser

LANCASTER, N.Y. — After consulting with the Erie County Department of Health, the Summit Center has decided to cancel its tailgate fundraiser, which was scheduled to take place Sunday at the Flix Stadium 10 movie theater in Lancaster.

The event was originally intended to be a socially-distanced, drive-in style viewing of Sunday's Bills game in the parking lot of the movie theater.

However, given the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the Western New York region, the Summit Center decided to cancel the event. The Summit Center says this decision was made out of concern for those attending, as well as the volunteers and the Western New York community.

"While Flix Theater had a number of safety precautions in place, the rising rates are too significant to ignore," the Summit Center said in a press release.

The Summit Center says it will be contacting its sponsors and ticket holders to offer refunds.

