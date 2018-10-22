BUFFALO, N.Y. -- If you’re in the armed service and looking for a furry companion, the SPCA is ready to help you find your new pal, for free.

In honor of Veterans day, the SPCA serving Erie County is running a “Vets & Pets” adoption event.

Veterans can adopt a dog seven years or older free of charge. If you’re not a dog person the fee waiver also covers other animals for individuals on active duty, reserves, honorable discharge, service-disabled veterans and retired individuals.

For all other community members, adoptions are half off.

Animals can be adopted from the SPCA on Harlem Road in West Seneca or other offsite adoption locations.

The event will run through November 12th.

