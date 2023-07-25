Roller skating is back at Canalside

The popular roller skating spot in Canalside has announced its return for August

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canalside has announced that they are bringing back their popular roller skating rink for all those looking to bust out their skates.

The rink is set to open on August 11 and remain open until October 29. The rink will have regular operating hours, special themed nights on Friday nights, and fitness on wheels on Saturdays.

On the day of the grand-re opening there will be a DJ and games for guests.

“As the official health plan of Canalside, we’re proud it has become a year-round destination for healthy activities that includes free fitness classes in the summer, ice skating in the winter, and roller skating in the fall," said Michael Ball, vice president, community affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

“Roller skating at Canalside grows each year as the largest outdoor roller rink in New York State, right here on Buffalo’s waterfront.”

Admission for the rink is s $6 for adults and $2 for children 13 and under. Rental skates are available for $4, and people may bring their own. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield members receive $1 off admission and skate rentals when visiting the rink.

Some of the special skate nights that will be held during the rinks season are

AmeriCAN Skate Jam and Health & Wellness Expo – August 18-20

Back to School Saturday Skate, with backpack & school supply giveaways – August 26

Indigenous Peoples Day – October 9

Spookless Halloween – October 28

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Buffalo Waterfront will be distributing free skating and skate rental passes to Buffalo public and charter schools along with area nonprofits as well. Those schools and nonprofits interested in visiting the rink can request tickets by emailing info@buffalowaterfront.com.