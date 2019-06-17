BUFFALO, N.Y. — The record breaking rainfall this spring has caused quite an impact on local businesses, especially the Grover Cleveland Golf Course.

The green was soaked and covered with huge puddles Sunday morning, putting a dampen on any Father's Day golfing plans. The course was closed all day due to the poor conditions.

While the weather was dreary, it didn't stop people from coming out to several events hosted throughout Buffalo. Many braved the weather, but crowds at numerous festivals were down due to the rain.

