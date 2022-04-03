The Orchid Show returns to the botanical gardens

Botanical gardens added a new event called Orchids After Dark and it's filled with hundreds of hand-picked and award-winning orchid exhibits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is hosting its biannual Orchid Show this weekend.

"There are thousands of different kinds of orchids and obviously all kinds of hybrids," said Donna Lipowicz, president of the Niagara Frontier Orchid Society. "They discover new kinds of orchids all the time that we've never seen before, so it's an exciting group of plants."

The show continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by Orchids After Dark from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The final day to see these flowers at the botanical gardens is on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.