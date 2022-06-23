The Noble Restaurant hopes to bring 'big-city vibe' to Elmwood

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Plans for an upscale, elevated dining experience are taking shape inside Ellicott Development’s Elmwood Crossing at 451 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo.
The Noble Restaurant will open in late spring 2023. From lighting and décor to the menu and plating style, the restaurant will bring a big-city vibe to Buffalo, with a completely different dining experience, according to the operators.
The project comes from Carmelo and Lindsey Cruz, owners of 95 Nutrition, and Jeremy Ballsmith, a broker/owner of Towne Housing Real Estate.
