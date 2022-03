The café’s location at Olympic Towers at 300 Pearl St. will add picnic tables, planters and offer live music during the lunch hour this summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Lunch Box Café is expanding with plans to introduce outdoor patio service.

The café’s location at Olympic Towers at 300 Pearl St. will add picnic tables, planters and offer live music during the lunch hour this summer.

General manager Ben Kestner said the space outside the building, adjacent to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, is ideal for outdoor dining.