The latest redevelopment plan for the former AM&A's is headed to City Hall

Representatives for 377 Main Realty LLC, the building's assumed owners, filed a site plan review for their proposed $65 million renovation of the 10-story, nearly 290,000-square-foot building with the Buffalo Planning Board. The board is expected to begin its review on Sept. 8.