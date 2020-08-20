The latest redevelopment plan for the former AM&A's is headed to City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of the former Adam Meldrum & Anderson Co. Inc. department store have revised plans for the long-empty Main Street building.
Representatives for 377 Main Realty LLC, the building's assumed owners, filed a site plan review for their proposed $65 million renovation of the 10-story, nearly 290,000-square-foot building with the Buffalo Planning Board. The board is expected to begin its review on Sept. 8.
Documents indicate floors one through five will house commercial space along with some indoor parking while the top five floors (floors 6 to 10) will be renovated into 33 market-rate apartments. The building to be rebranded the J.N. Adam Building — named after one of the AM&A's founding partners.