The Juicery extends season and looks to add beer and wine next spring

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Labor Day weekend typically signals the end of the summer and the end for seasonal operations for The Juicery at Delaware Park.

Not this year: Under new management since May, the Juicery will remain open into the fall, maybe November, weather permitting.

“I want everyone to be able to come there and get something and enjoy the fall,” said owner Angelo Canna Jr., who started a five-year contract this year with first right-of-refusal on renewal.