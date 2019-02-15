Every week, 2 On Your Side’s Joshua Robinson takes a closer look at what’s new, unique, and happening across the Western New York food scene in “Out 2 Eat.”

And Valentine’s Weekend is loaded with opportunities for foodies and fine-diners across the 716.

Here are Joshua’s 3 highlights of the week:

- One of Buffalo’s favorite spots for southern food, Toutant, has officially reopened this week. After being forced to close due to a flood in January, Toutant began taking bookings on Valentine’s Day and says they will continue through the holiday weekend. Instagram: @toutantbuffalo

http://www.toutantbuffalo.com/

- Not everyone wants to go out this Valentine's Weekend, which is why one local private chef is looking to bring that dining experience into your home with a Valentine take-out menu. Chef Kea is offering snow crab, shrimp, steak kabobs, plenty of sides and strawberry cheesecake—for two—at the price of just $50. You can find more details on her Instagram @thesmoke_personalchef, or her Facebook page.

- And finally, for those of you who don’t like giving—or receiving flowers—a monstrous milkshake might just be the perfect Valentine gift to share this year. Poutine and Cream on Hertel is offering a special for lovebirds looking to tackle a liter of milkshake with candies, cookies, and a mountain of whipped cream. Get a look at the picture on their Instagram: @poutineandcream.

