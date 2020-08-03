BUFFALO, N.Y. — Habitat for Humanity on Saturday morning dedicated a new home funded by The House Beer Built campaign.

Western New York breweries, distilleries and bars teamed up with the nonprofit to restore a home on Hagen Street in Buffalo.

"Brewers have been going into neighborhoods that have been forgotten for years, taking old buildings, rehabbing them, and bringing people back into that neighborhood, bringing life back in that community," Stephanie Lawson of Habitat for Humanity Buffalo said.

She added: "We've been working hand-in-hand to make sure that a family, one family, every year gets a home because of their support."

A groundbreaking for a third House Beer Built home is next weekend.

A fundraiser, called Hammer & Ales, will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on March 26 at the Barrel Factory on Vandalia Street. All of the proceeds will support The House Beer Built campaign.

The Hagen Street home will be occupied by a single mom with two children.

