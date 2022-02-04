The Hoagie Stop delivers new option for subs in Allentown

x
The restaurant opened Feb. 1 at 220 Allen St. in Buffalo, moving from a temporary subleased space at 37 Chandler St.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allen Street has a new spot for lunch with the opening of the Hoagie Stop.

The restaurant opened Feb. 1 at 220 Allen St. in Buffalo, moving from a temporary subleased space at 37 Chandler St. The Allen Street site formerly hosted the Allentown Café.

Owner Byron Cogdell brings a long history in the business, including 10 years at Cole’s where he started as a dishwasher, became a cook and eventually pub manager. He also spent time cooking for group-home residents while working for People Inc.

