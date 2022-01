The cost of a new stadium doesn't end with subsidies to cover construction costs. The current lease saddles taxpayers with $13 million a year in expenses.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — There was a time when Erie County made money from Buffalo Bills games in Orchard Park.

From the opening of the football stadium in 1973 through 1997, the county collected millions of dollars from parking, concessions and the sale of stadium naming rights.

No more.

Erie County in 1998 made major concessions that gave all the revenue from parking, concessions and naming rights to the Bills.