The Hashery opens soul food eatery in former vegan space on Elmwood

In February, Khilialah Reese opened a brick-and-mortar space as the Hashery at 423 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a goal of finding some joy during the pandemic, Khilialah Reese shifted from her office job and began cooking for health-care workers on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Taste of Soul started in her home kitchen, then expanded to a food trailer before she opened briefly at 690 Hertel Ave. In February, she opened a brick-and-mortar space as the Hashery at 423 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo.

“During the pandemic, I started getting back into this,” she said. “I thought, what did I do that was fun? And I remembered back in college this is what I did. I used to sell dinners so we could go on trips.”