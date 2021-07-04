The future of Highmark Stadium

What does the future hold for the newly renamed Highmark Stadium?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The home of the Bills just got a new name, and now team owners are preparing for what the future holds for Highmark Stadium.

Our partners at Buffalo Business First report that Pegula Sports and Entertainment will soon submit its revised facilities plan to Erie County and New York State, ahead of the stadium lease expiring in 2023. The question on everyone's mind is whether to renovate or build a new stadium?

WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni asked Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz about it.

"We're not going to go into detail as to how the negotiations are going at any one point. These are not discussions that are going to be resolved overnight... and for those who think that a decision has been made already, no decision has been made," Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz did say they are actually ahead of schedule, as compared to negotiations on the lease back in 2013.