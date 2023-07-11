The Foundry celebrates 10 years

The Foundry is hosting a birthday bash and open house to celebrate 10 years of operation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Foundry is celebrating 10 years of operating and wants to invite the community to celebrate with a Birthday Bash day of fun.

The free Birthday Bash will be held on Saturday July 22 from 10-3pm alongside the East Side Garden walk, and encourages those of all ages to attend for the family-fun event.

All guests who attend will get to experience free makers & take activities, tours of their makerspaces & gardens, and handmade goods for sale created by students and local business's.

Anyone interested is encouraged to RSVP on the Foundry's Facebook page to get updates leading up until the event.

The Foundry's website says "We believe that creating the opportunities and conditions necessary for self sufficiency and economic stability promotes a healthier community. We accept budding entrepreneurs from throughout the city, but we’re especially excited to welcome low-income, minority, women-owned and neighborhood-based businesses into our mix!"