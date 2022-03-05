The fireworks will happen, just at a different location in the Tonawandas

This year the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda will hold a Fourth of July fireworks show on the bridge, not on the river, according to the mayor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda mayor said the fireworks show will happen on July 4, but not along the river.

City of Tonawanda Mayor John White said his decision was based on money and public safety.

The fireworks will happen on the Renaissance bridge and the city of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda will split the cost. It's expected to cost about $14,000.

The mayor said the police department doesn't have the manpower or overtime money to close down the streets necessary to have the fireworks show along the river.

City of Tonawanda police captain Fredric Foel said "the fireworks will be shot off right at the middle of the bridge and what we do is close the two streets on our side, Main Street down to Broad; Niagara Street down to Seymour Street, that's where all the pedestrian activity will be as people bring chairs and blankets."

This has caused a riff with some neighbors who can watch the show from their front lawn and host parties.

Mayor White thinks the new location, which is where Canal Fest of the Tonawandas is held, will help downtown merchants and not result in the closure of so many streets.

Nhi Kha owner of Sativa Remedy on Main Street just steps away from where the fireworks display will be said "we're very excited to have the fireworks here and to be able to bring out locals to support all the small mom and pop businesses that are popping up on Main Street in the city of Tonawanda."