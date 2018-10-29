If cold and rainy isn’t your ideal trick-or-treating weather and you can’t wait until Wednesday to be elbows deep in chocolate, The Fashion outlets of Niagara Falls is hosting its annual Boo Bash Monday evening.

Families can register for the free indoor trick-or-treating event and play family-friendly games and activities for $1 each.

Families can expect balloon artists, Halloween-themed crafts, cotton candy and a costume contest.

Trick-or treaters can grab candy from thirty different vendors that will bet set up throughout the mall’s common area.

The event takes place from 4-7 p.m. Registration will be located at Mall entrance 6. The best parking location is near Saks Off 5th and Forever 21.

Proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of Greater Niagara.

