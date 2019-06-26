NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Retired Staff Sergeant Timothy Payne is in custody after a number of weapons and suspected explosive device were discovered in a van outside of North Tonawanda City Hall.

Payne has recently been suffering through mental health issues.

2 On Your Side has covered Payne's story for years, through his work as an inspirational speaker and an accomplished double amputee athlete.

He graduated from Williamsville North and joined the army after the 9/11 attacks. He lost both of his legs in Afghanistan in 2011 when he stepped on an improvised explosive device.

Payne also represented the United States multiple times at the Invictus Games. He won a gold medal in the 100 meter freestyle a few years back.

ESPN profiled Payne's courage and inspiration in a touching story from 2016. He wrote a book called "Chosen," which was a memoir about the 120 surgeries he went through in the aftermath of the explosion in Afghanistan.

Payne met Prince Harry who created the Invictus Games at Walter Reed Medical Center in 2013, and three years later he was mentioned by Prince Harry after he won his gold medal.

Payne is a war hero by all accounts.

He was living in North Carolina until recently. His family says he returned to Western New York last week. They were worried about his mental health and have tried several times over the past few days to get him help.

Though they believe he would never try to hurt anyone, Payne's loved ones say they're thankful that tonight he is at the hospital where he can get the help he needs.

If you believe a veteran needs mental healthcare, the National Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7, 365 days a year. The crisis line provides support to those who have served as well as support to their family and friends.

The National Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255.