BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is getting ready for the Frozen Four to get underway Thursday evening.

All four teams left held open practices Wednesday afternoon.

But, what is the economic impact of the Frozen Four?

"April is typically one of our slower months for Erie County," said Patrick Kaler, the president & CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

But this year -- the Frozen Four is in town.

"A couple of the teams will be staying downtown a couple are staying out in the suburbs, so we know their fan base their families will probably be staying close to them as well so we know this will have a good overall economic impact on the hotels, so to have a major event that's filling up 3 or 4 days in our community will be great economic impact," Kaler said.

According to Canisius College, a $6 million impact -- up from about $4 million weeks ago.

"That's again looking at the ticket sales that number will probably increase even more once we know how many more fans are coming in how many more tickets are sold," said Nick Giammusso, the president & CEO of VIPTix.

Speaking of tickets, there are still plenty of them left at the KeyBank Center ticket office and on the secondary market, where you're likely to find lower prices.

On sites such as Stub Hub, Vivid Seats and VIP Tix in Buffalo, tickets for just the semifinals and just the championship game start at around $55.

Tickets for all three games start out more than double that.

"Three weeks ago when they realized they can't sell both sessions, all the sessions in one package they break them up a little bit," Giammusso said. He adds that resellers, including the universities -- which have their own seats --, are reselling their tickets.

"We're seeing a lot of demand just because it's here and people aren't thinking about it like it's so far away, it's one of those events we'll have a really really big walk up when people realize it's here," Giammusso said.

It all starts Thursday afternoon with the Frozen Fest outside KeyBank Center -- there will be live music, games and you can see the teams arrive.

Minnesota Duluth against Providence is first at 5 o'clock -- followed by UMass versus Denver at 8:30.