The deadline to apply to take the Buffalo Police exam has been extended again

The Buffalo Police Department has extended the deadline to apply to take the police exam until Friday, June 2.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People interested in starting a career in law enforcement will have some more time to apply for the exam in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Police Department announced it has extended the deadline to apply to take the police exam until Friday, June 2.



This is the second time the department has extended the deadline. It extended an earlier deadline until May 31 due to high interest in the exam.

Because of internet issues, they've extended the deadline to apply to Friday. So far, more than 1,400 people have applied.

The exam is scheduled for Saturday, June 17.

The salary range for an officer is $49,588-$82,646. The Buffalo Police Department benefits include health, dental and vision coverage, vacation/sick pay, retirement plan, and continuing education stipend.

To be eligible to take the exam, prospective candidates must meet these requirements:

Must be 19 years old on the date of the exam (June 17). Candidates who reach their 35th birthday on or before June 17 are not eligible.

Any NYS resident can apply, but all candidates who pass the exam must be a City of Buffalo resident 90 days prior to being canvassed for appointment.

Possess a high school diploma, GED, or Equivalency Diploma.

Current and valid NYS Driver's License at the time of appointment.