The Cowboy bar issued closure order by Erie County Department of Health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bar in the City of Buffalo has been issued an immediate closure order for violating COVID-19 rules.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement Sunday morning on Twitter, saying The Cowboy bar on Chippewa was served the closure order by the Erie County Department of Health. The notice of violation was issued Saturday.

The notice was signed by Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and states that the conditions at the bar were considered detrimental to public health and safety. The notice goes on to say that the bar must immediately close and cease all operations in order to mitigate the risk to citizens in Erie County.

The Cowboy has been directed to consult with the department of health for further directions.