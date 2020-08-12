The Cowboy, Clinton Bar & Grill liquor licenses suspended after COVID-19 violations

In Chautauqua County, Big Shots Kennedy Grill also had its license suspended. The state made the announcement of 36 suspensions being made statewide on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three Western New York bars had their liquor licenses suspended on Tuesday for "egregious violations of coronavirus-related regulations," according to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Locally, suspensions include The Cowboy on West Chippewa in Buffalo, Clinton Bar & Grill on Clinton Street in West Seneca, and Big Shots Kennedy Grill on Route 394 in Kennedy.

"As we move into the colder weather and are forced indoors, it is imperative that businesses stay compliant across the state," said State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said. "New Yorkers must continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and following the life-saving protocols put into place to keep us all healthy."

The Cowboy was investigated on November 8, by the Erie County Department of Health and the Sheriff's Office, who found "approximately 30 patrons in a nightclub-like atmosphere with a DJ and patrons standing, drinking and mingling without facial coverings." The Erie County DOH says they previously gave the business a warning in August, when employees were found not wearing masks.

At the Clinton Bar & Grill, The SLA says they conducted surveillance on November 18, and saw the bar's lights were off, appearing to be closed. However, multiple cars were parking and people were entering. Investigators say when they entered, there were 20 people "crowded around the bar, drinking, standing and mingling" after the 10 p.m. statewide closing time.

In Chautauqua County, at Big Shots Kennedy Grill, an SLA investigator visited on October 30 after receiving complaints from the community. The investigator found "approximately 20 patrons without facial coverings standing around the bar, drinking, mingling and congregating while ignoring social distancing."

There was also a makeshift dance floor and people playing pool and darts. The investigator says they were able to buy a drink without buying food from a bartender who wasn't wearing a mask, and during the inspection, they didn't see any food served.

"Seven establishments' liquor licenses were suspended for illegally operating in state-designated micro-cluster zones, which are subject to stronger restrictions due to increased COVID spread in the community," a press release from the governor's office said.

So far, 279 businesses statewide have had their liquor licenses suspended. There have also been 1,867 charges filed against bars and restaurants who violated COVID-19 rules.