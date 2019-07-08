BUFFALO, N.Y. — From Hertel Avenue to Hamburg, from Allentown to Niagara Falls, it’s tough not to notice all the public art going up in Western New York in recent years.
Some of the art can easily be spotted while driving. Other art might be tucked away in alleys and tend to be best spotted while on foot.
2 On Your Side checked out nearly 230 locations where public art can be found while in the car, walking on sidewalks, or cruising around parks. You can check out the gallery below. They are broken down into WNY neighborhoods.
Walk around, explore your own neighborhood. Drive around, visit an area you’ve never been to before. Visit these locations, snap photos, post them to social media, then tag them with #BeOn2 share them with us. For directions, check out the public art map.
We'll continue to add to the list as new art pops up in Western New York.
EXPLORE
The complete guide to public art in Buffalo and Western New York
A mural by Buffalo artist Nicole Cherry on Elmwood Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Elmwood Village
Address: 1055 Elmwood Avenue
A welcome mural in Elmwood Village that faces north.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Feast
Address: 938 Elmwood Avenue. Artists: Bruce Adams and Augustina Droze
A mural by Bruce Adams and Augustina Droze in Elmwood Village.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Address: 1411 Delaware Avenue
Statues can be found all around Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Forty Thieves
Address: 727 Elmwood Avenue
A mural is perched atop Forty Thieves and looks down on the sidewalk in Elmwood Village.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Garden Walk
Address: 831 Elmwood Avenue. Artist: Cassandra Ott
Garden Walk Buffalo and the Elmwood Village Association announced the creation of this mural by Cassandra Ott in time for the 2019 event.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Joseph Calasanctius
Address: 1300 Elmwood Avenue. Artist: Josef Slawinski
This piece by Josef Slawinski can be found on the Buffalo State campus, at the E. H. Butler Library.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Leisure and Luxury
Address: 736 Elmwood Avenue
A mural on the south side of a building in Elmwood Village.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Lip Service
Address: 712 Elmwood Avenue
Art faces the patio of Cecelia’s Restaurant on Elmwood Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
look and see
Address: 444 Forest Avenue. Artist: Jim Hodges
A sculpture by Jim Hodges is found at 444 Forest Avenue, on the Richardson Olmsted campus.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Red Siren
Address: 976 Elmwood Avenue
The colors add some warmth to Elmwood Village.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
The Buffalo News, Then and Now
Address: 1086 Elmwood Avenue
The Buffalo News, Then and Now, faces south along Elmwood Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
The David replica
Address: Just south of the 198, by Hoyt Lake
A replica of The David by Michelangelo looks to the north and the 198.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 7
Fruit Belt/Maston
Subtitle here
Anchor Bar
Address: 1047 Main Street
Artwork is found all over the outside of the iconic Buffalo restaurant.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Beautiful Health Fphacze
Address: 134 High Street, south side. Artists: William Y. Cooper, James J. Cooper III, and Jennifer Fuentes
Art by William Y. Cooper, James J. Cooper III, and Jennifer Fuentes is seen on the side of a parking garage.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts
Address: 450 Masten Avenue
This can be found along Masten Avenue, south of East Ferry Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Dream Keepers
Address: 1221 Main Street. Artist: Alice Mizrachi
A mural by Alice Mizrachi, working with the Summer Youth Program at the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, at 1221 Main Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Family Portrait
Address: 298 Northampton Street
This can be found outside the The Foundry on Northampton Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
The Freedom Wall
Address: corner of Michigan Avenue and East Ferry Street. Artists: John Baker, Julia Bottoms-Douglas, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed
The Freedom Wall was created in 2017 by four Buffalo-based artists: John Baker, Julia Bottoms-Douglas, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed. The panels show 28 civil rights leaders at the entrance to the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor.