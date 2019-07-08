The complete guide to public art in Buffalo and Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From Hertel Avenue to Hamburg, from Allentown to Niagara Falls, it’s tough not to notice all the public art going up in Western New York in recent years.

Some of the art can easily be spotted while driving. Other art might be tucked away in alleys and tend to be best spotted while on foot.

2 On Your Side checked out nearly 230 locations where public art can be found while in the car, walking on sidewalks, or cruising around parks. You can check out the gallery below. They are broken down into WNY neighborhoods.

Walk around, explore your own neighborhood. Drive around, visit an area you’ve never been to before. Visit these locations, snap photos, post them to social media, then tag them with #BeOn2 share them with us. For directions, check out the public art map.

We'll continue to add to the list as new art pops up in Western New York.