WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:55PM
76
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Weather Summary: 76 degrees
Menu
WGRZ Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Diocese in Crisis
  • Holding Albany Accountable
© 2019 WGRZ-TV. All Rights Reserved.
The complete guide to public art in Buffalo and Western New York
2 On Your Side has visited nearly 230 locations where murals, paintings, and sculptures can be viewed from the car, on streets and sidewalks, and around parks.
The complete guide to public art in Buffalo and Western New York
Photo: Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Author: Tommy Gallagher
Published: 3:07 PM EDT August 7, 2019
Updated: 3:07 PM EDT August 7, 2019
LOCAL 14 Articles
CHAPTER 1
Allentown
CHAPTER 2
Black Rock
CHAPTER 3
Canalside
CHAPTER 4
Downtown
CHAPTER 5
East Side
CHAPTER 6
Elmwood Village
CHAPTER 7
Fruit Belt/Maston
CHAPTER 8
Hertel Avenue
CHAPTER 9
Niagara Falls
CHAPTER 10
Niagara Street
CHAPTER 11
South Buffalo
CHAPTER 12
University/Kensington
CHAPTER 13
West Side
CHAPTER 14
Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From Hertel Avenue to Hamburg, from Allentown to Niagara Falls, it’s tough not to notice all the public art going up in Western New York in recent years.

Some of the art can easily be spotted while driving. Other art might be tucked away in alleys and tend to be best spotted while on foot.

2 On Your Side checked out nearly 230 locations where public art can be found while in the car, walking on sidewalks, or cruising around parks.  You can check out the gallery below.  They are broken down into WNY neighborhoods.

Walk around, explore your own neighborhood. Drive around, visit an area you’ve never been to before. Visit these locations, snap photos, post them to social media, then tag them with #BeOn2 share them with us. For directions, check out the public art map

We'll continue to add to the list as new art pops up in Western New York.

EXPLORE

The complete guide to public art in Buffalo and Western New York

LOCAL
  • Allentown Chapter 1
  • Black Rock Chapter 2
  • Canalside Chapter 3
  • Downtown Chapter 4
  • East Side Chapter 5
  • Elmwood Village Chapter 6
  • Fruit Belt/Maston Chapter 7
  • Hertel Avenue Chapter 8
  • Niagara Falls Chapter 9
  • Niagara Street Chapter 10
  • South Buffalo Chapter 11
  • University/Kensington Chapter 12
  • West Side Chapter 13
  • Western New York Chapter 14
Chapter 1

Allentown

Subtitle here

Allen Street Hardware Cafe

Address: 245 Allen Street

Allen Street Hardware Cafe
The front of Allen Street Hardware Cafe.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Cantina Loco

Address: 191 Allen Street

Cantina Loco
Art found of the west side of Cantina Loco in Allentown.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Could B Wild!

Address: 41 Elmwood Avenue

Could B Wild!
A mural at 41 Elmwood Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

El Buen Amigo

Address: 114 Elmwood Avenue

El Buen Amigo
Art found on the north side of a building on Elmwood Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Founding Fathers Pub

Address: 75 Edward Street

Founding Fathers Pub
Art found on the east side of Founding Fathers Pub in Buffalo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Hamilton Houston Lownie Architects

Address: 172 Allen Street

HHL Architects
Art found on the west side of the HHL Architects building in Buffalo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Mothers Restaurant

Address: 33 Virginia Place

Mothers Restaurant
This art serves as an alert for people looking for a place to eat on Virginia Place.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Mundy Cakes

Address: 220 Allen Street

Mundy Cakes
Keeping it light at an Allentown bakery.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Neitzsche's

Address: 248 Allen Street

Neitzsche's
"Without music, life would be a mistake."
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Old Pink

Address: 223 Allen Street

Old Pink
This building won't be mistaken for others in Allentown.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Rainbows on Allen

Address: Crosswalks at Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street

Rainbows on Allen
Allentown showing its Pride.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Resting Lion

Address: 475 Delaware Avenue

Resting Lion
This art on the south side of a Delaware Avenue building shows some wear and tear, but the lion is still regal.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Secondary Occupants

Address: 245 Allen Street. Artist: Julian Montague

Secondary Occupants
This art by Julian Montague peers east at the corner of Allen and College in Allentown.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Sun Ray

Address: 124 Elmwood Avenue. Artist: Sun Ray

Sun Ray
A mural addition by Sun Ray at the former Elmwood Village Charter School.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

The Iron Fireman

Address: 245 Allen Street

The Iron Fireman
Walk north along College Street, away from the main drag in Allentown, and this art comes into view.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Tiger

Address: 478 Delaware Avenue. Artist: Nympha "Averie" Montagu

Tiger
Shadows tend to impact how this south-facing art by Nympha "Averie" Montagu can look in an alley. And don't forget to look up.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Tribute to Spain Rodriguez

Address: 233 Allen Street. Artist: Ian de Beer

Tribute to Spain Rodriguez
Ian de Beer created this Allentown must-see, which is found on the west side of the Holley Farms Market.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Tribute to Tony Goldman

Address: 245 Allen Street

Tribute to Tony Goldman
Like a lot of murals in Allentown, this one is hard to miss.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Voyage

Address: 224 Allen Street. Artist: Chuck Tingley

Voyage
Chuck Tingley shared this vision with Allentown.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 2

Black Rock

Subtitle here

Black Rock Geology

Address: 388 Amherst Street. Artists: Marissa Lehner and Marcus L. Wise

Black Rock Geology
A mural by Marissa Lehner and Marcus L. Wise on the corner of Grant and Amherst streets.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Black Rock Heritage Trail War of 1812

Address: On wall along Tonawanda Street, near Amherst Street. Artists: By Cynthia Van Ens, Doreen De Both, J. Tim Raymond, Russell Mott and Jerome A. Mach

Black Rock Heritage Trail War of 1812
This collection of panels is found along the western wall of this traffic circle.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Buffalo Cider Hall

Address: 155 Chandler Street. Artist: Chuck Tingley

Buffalo Cider Hall
Buildings lined by art created by Buffalo artist Chuck Tingley can be found in a courtyard at 155 Chandler Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

For Ken Price

Address: 140 Chandler Street

For Ken Price
A mural found in the Black Rock neighborhood.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Polish Buffalo

Address: 927 Grant Street

Polish Buffalo
This art adorns the north side of the Polish Cadets building.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Armed Forces Mural

Address: 25 Review Place

Veteran’s Mural
Thank you for your service: A mural dedicated to the armed forces and the people who served in them.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Vision of Olmsted

Address: 1500 Elmwood Avenue. Artist: Augustina Droze

Vision of Olmsted
Buffalo artist Augustina Droze worked with students from McKinley High, Buffalo State, and others on this work.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 3

Canalside

Subtitle here

Buffalo Iron Works alley

Address: 49 Illinois Street

Buffalo Iron Works
Rock and hip-hop royalty, including Buffalo's own Rick James, are lined up on the wall at Buffalo Iron Works.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Buffalo Sabres Alumni Plaza

Address: 31 Perry Street. Artist: Jerry McKenna

Buffalo Sabres Alumni Plaza
A statue by Jerry McKenna honoring the French Connection line of Gilbert Perreault, Rene Robert and Rick Martin is found in Alumni Plaza.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Edward M. Cotter Fireboat

Address: 157 Ohio Street

Edward M. Cotter Fireboat
Found at the home of the beloved Edward M. Cotter Fireboat.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Go!

Address: 95 Perry Street. Artists: Augustina Droze and Bruce Adams

Go!
This work by By Augustina Droze and Bruce Adams towers can be found near Helium Comedy Club.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Milo's

Address: 126 Michigan Avenue

Milo's
This art can be found at 126 Michigan Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

NUMBERS ONE through ZERO

Address: 225 Fuhrmann Boulevard. Artist: Robert Indiana

NUMBERS ONE through ZERO
A display by Robert Indiana at the Outer Harbor.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Povinelli Grinding Services Inc.

Address: 161 Perry Street

Povinelli Grinding Services Inc.
This art can found on the east side of the Perry Street building.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Shark Girl

Address: Along Commercial Street, near Perry Boulevard. Artist: Casey Riordan Millard

Shark Girl
A now-iconic selfie location created by Casey Riordan Millard.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Tim Horton

Address: Northwest corner of Main Street and Marine Drive. Artist: Jerry McKenna

Tim Horton
An Jerry McKenna installation featuring former Buffalo Sabre Tim Horton faces a nearby Tim Hortons.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Two Waterfronts

Address: 100 Washington Street

Two Waterfronts
The art on these loading dock doors are found on the north side of HarborCenter.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Wilkeson Pointe sculptures

Address: 225 Fuhrmann Boulevard

Chapter 4

Downtown

Subtitle here

Bacchus

Address: 56 West Chippewa Street

Bacchus
A mural on the side of Bacchus Wine Bar & Restaurant in downtown Buffalo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Big Ditch Brewing Company

Address: 55 East Huron Street

Big Ditch Brewing Company
A mural on the Blosson Street side of Big Ditch Brewing Company.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Buffalo Proper

Address: 333 Franklin Street

Buffalo Proper
Art on the south side of Buffalo Proper.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Buffalo Roam

Address: 678 Main Street

Buffalo Roam
Art found in a parking lot in Buffalo's Theater District.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

City Hall

Address: 65 Niagara Square

Buffalo City Hall
A Buffalo masterpiece. Free tours are available during most business days.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Colored Musicians Club

Address: 145 Broadway

Colored Musicians Club
Creativity adorns the front and side of a location that's on the list National Register of Historic Places.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Conservative GovernMENt

Address: 505 Main Street. Artist: Chow Monstro

Conservative GovernMENt
It's faded, but Chow Monstro's art is still visible while walking along Main Street in downtown Buffalo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Decorators classic ads

Address: 700 Main Street

Decorators
A classic ad in the Buffalo Theater District.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Diver and Sea Creatures

Address: 513 Main Street. Artists: Matt Groat, Chuck Tingley and Max Collins 

Diver and Sea Creatures
Matt Groat, Chuck Tingley and Max Collins teamed up for this downtown Buffalo creation in 2012.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Freestyle Faces of Main Street

Address: 517 Main Street. Artists: Matt Groat, Chuck Tingley and Max Collins

Freestyle Faces of Main Street
A collaborative effort by Matt Groat, Chuck Tingley and Max Collins can seen while walking along Main Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Greetings From Buffalo, New York

Address: 461 Ellicott Street. Artist: Casey William Milbrand

Greetings From Buffalo, New York
Every city needs one good postcard mural, and Casey William Milbrand provided one.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Hard Work Works Hard

Address: 268 Main Street

Hard Work Works Hard
This mural is found on the north side of the Crowley Webb building on Main Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Lucky Day Whisky Bar

Address: 320 Pearl Street

Lucky Day Whisky Bar
A mural on the north side of Lucky Day Whisky Bar on Pearl Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

McClelland Small Animal Hospital

Address: 455 Ellicott Street

McClelland Small Animal Hospital
A ton of adorable faces grace the front of a downtown Buffalo animal hospital.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Misuta Chow's

Address: 521 Main Street. Artist: Taka Sudo

Misuta Chow's
Art by Taka Sudo brings attention to the rear entrance of Misuta Chow’s.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

NAPA Auto Parts

Address: 681 Michigan Avenue

NAPA Auto Parts
A classic ad in downtown Buffalo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Niagara Square

Address: 65 Niagara Square

Niagara Square
A view outside Buffalo City Hall.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Noodle in the Northern Lights

Address: 710 Main Street. Artists: Jessie and Katey

Noodle in the Northern Lights
A mural by the team of Jessie and Katey on the north wall of Shea’s 710 Theatre, at 710 Main Street. It runs along Tupper Street, between Main and Pearl streets.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Old Editions Book Shop

Address: 74 East Huron Street

Old Editions Book Shop
The ad is found on the west side of the building. The shop has since moved to North Tonawanda.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Old Spain

Address: 658 Main Street

Old Spain
A classic ad spotted during a walk in the Buffalo Theater District.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Optichromie—BUF

Address: 681 Main Street. Artist: Felipe Pantone

Optichromie—BUF
Felipe Pantone's piece, sponsored by Albright-Knox, can be found in the back of the Town Ballroom on Washington Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Pan-Am Grill & Brewery

Address: 391 Washington Street

Pan-Am Grill & Brewery
Look up while going north on Washington Street to see that smiling face.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Picasso in Buffalo

Address: 505 Main Street. Artist: Chow Monstro

Picasso in Buffalo
Chow Monstro's art can be seen while walking along Main Street in downtown Buffalo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Shooting Stars

Address: 678 Main Street

Shooting Stars
Shooting stars can be spotted in a parking lot in Buffalo's Theater District.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Starlight Studio

Address: 340 Delaware Avenue

Starlight Studio
Fresh paint went up during the Allentown Art Festival in 2019.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

The First Pitch

Address: 275 Washington Street. Artist: William Koch

The First Pitch
This piece by William Koch pays tribute to southpaw and former Buffalo Mayor James D. Griffin. His right foot is off the ground.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Top Hat

Address: 700 Main Street

Top Hat
Look up, or you might miss it at the north end of Buffalo's Theater District.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Typewriter

Address: 468 Washington Street

Typewriter
This can be found on the east side of the Western New York Book Arts Center.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Walking Back Time

Address: 5 East Huron Street. Artist: Logan Hicks

Walking Back Time
This 2019 piece by world-renowned artist Logan Hicks is composed of five layers and more than 500 individual stencils.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Wildflowers for Buffalo

Address: 465 Washington Street. Artist: Louise Jones

Wildflowers for Buffalo
A mural by Louise Jones, who also goes by OUIZI, in downtown Buffalo that's 80 feet tall and 160 feet wide.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 5

East Side

Subtitle here

Chow Monstro

Address: 400 block of Exchange Street. Artist: Chow Monstro

Chow Monstro
This work can be found on the 400 block of Exchange Street, on the south side.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Dance Everyday

Address: 537 East Delavan Avenue. Artist: Shantell Martin

Dance Everyday
A mural by Shantell Martin at is part of the Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Fish Out of Water

Address: 400 block of Exchange Street

Fish Out of Water
This art can be found on Exchange Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Flowers and Faces

Address: West of Larkin and Roseville streets

Flowers and Faces
Somewhat tricky to find, this art is found west of Larkin Street, near Roseville Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Flowers at Larkin Square

Address: 745 Seneca Street. Artist: Casey Kelly

Flowers at Larkin Square
This 2019 piece by Casey Kelly is easier to find when it's not being blocked by food trucks.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Greetings from Larkinville

Address: 745 Seneca Street

Greetings from Larkinville
The art is at the site of a former filling station at Larkin Square.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Larkinville

Address: 149 Van Rensselaer Street

Larkinville
A Larkinville mural on the on north side of a building on Van Rensselaer.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Our Colors Make Us Beautiful

Address: 1131 Broadway. Artist: Muhammad Zaman

Our Colors Make Us Beautiful
This Albright-Knox mural was done by Buffalo artist Muhammad Zaman as part of the Public Art Initiative.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Paintball

Address: Thomas Street, north of Howard Street

Paintball
Anyone up for some paintball? This art is on the east side of the building, facing Thomas Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Seneca-Babcock

Address: 1168 Seneca Street

Seneca Babcock
Welcome to the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Shine Bright/Explore

Address: 239 Oneida Street

Shine Bright Explore
This art is found on the east side of the school.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Stars and Stripes

Address: 290 Larkin Street

Stars and Stripes
This patriotic display can be found on the southeast corner of a building on Larkin Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Swan Street Diner

Address: 700 Swan Street

Swan Street Diner
This swan with a chef's hat is on the west side of the diner.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

The Mothership

Address: East Delavan Avenue and Longview Avenue. Artists: Team Razor Wire 

The Mothership
Team Razor Wire lined this building with paint, as seen from the east side.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Twilight Grill

Address: 494 Howard Street

Twilight Grill
This art is found on the west side of the building.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Welcome Wall

Address: 751 Fillmore Avenue. Artists: Keir Johnston and Ernel Martinez

Welcome Wall
The mural, sponsored by Albright-Knox, features the word “welcome” in Arabic, Bengali, Burmese, English, Farsi, French, German, Polish, Seneca, Spanish, Somali, Urdu, and Vietnamese.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Work and Play

Address: 617 Fillmore Avenue. Artist: Otecki (Wojciech Kolacz)

Work and Play
A mural by Otecki (Wojciech Kolacz) in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood is part of the Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 6

Elmwood Village

Subtitle here

ABCs

Address: 793 Elmwood Avenue

ABCs
A mural on the south side of TreeHouse Toy Store in Elmwood Village.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Address: 1285 Elmwood Avenue

Albright-Knox
Art surrounds the Albright-Knox Art Gallery campus.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Birds Excited Into Flight

Address: southwest portion of Soldier's Circle. Artist: Larry Griffis

Birds Excited Into Flight
A sculpture by Larry Griffis.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Eden

Address: southeast corner of Elmwood and Potomac avenues. Artist: Judith Shea

Eden
Installations by Judith Shea found in Elmwood Village.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Elmwood Pet Supplies

Address: 706 Elmwood Avenue. Artist: Nicole Cherry

Elmwood Pet Supplies
A mural by Buffalo artist Nicole Cherry on Elmwood Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Elmwood Village

Address: 1055 Elmwood Avenue

Elmwood Village
A welcome mural in Elmwood Village that faces north.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Feast

Address: 938 Elmwood Avenue. Artists: Bruce Adams and Augustina Droze

Feast
A mural by Bruce Adams and Augustina Droze in Elmwood Village.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Forest Lawn Cemetery

Address: 1411 Delaware Avenue

Forest Lawn Cemetery
Statues can be found all around Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Forty Thieves

Address: 727 Elmwood Avenue

Forty Thieves
A mural is perched atop Forty Thieves and looks down on the sidewalk in Elmwood Village.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Garden Walk

Address: 831 Elmwood Avenue. Artist: Cassandra Ott

Garden Walk Buffalo
Garden Walk Buffalo and the Elmwood Village Association announced the creation of this mural by Cassandra Ott in time for the 2019 event.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Joseph Calasanctius

Address: 1300 Elmwood Avenue. Artist: Josef Slawinski 

Joseph Calasanctius
This piece by Josef Slawinski can be found on the Buffalo State campus, at the E. H. Butler Library.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Leisure and Luxury

Address: 736 Elmwood Avenue

Leisure and Luxury
A mural on the south side of a building in Elmwood Village.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Lip Service

Address: 712 Elmwood Avenue

Lip Service
Art faces the patio of Cecelia’s Restaurant on Elmwood Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

look and see

Address: 444 Forest Avenue. Artist: Jim Hodges

look and see
A sculpture by Jim Hodges is found at 444 Forest Avenue, on the Richardson Olmsted campus.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Red Siren

Address: 976 Elmwood Avenue

Red Siren
The colors add some warmth to Elmwood Village.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

The Buffalo News, Then and Now

Address: 1086 Elmwood Avenue

The Buffalo News, Then and Now
The Buffalo News, Then and Now, faces south along Elmwood Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

The David replica

Address: Just south of the 198, by Hoyt Lake

The David replica
A replica of The David by Michelangelo looks to the north and the 198.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 7

Fruit Belt/Maston

Subtitle here

Anchor Bar

Address: 1047 Main Street

Anchor Bar
Artwork is found all over the outside of the iconic Buffalo restaurant.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Beautiful Health Fphacze

Address: 134 High Street, south side. Artists: William Y. Cooper, James J. Cooper III, and Jennifer Fuentes

Beautiful Health Fphacze
Art by William Y. Cooper, James J. Cooper III, and Jennifer Fuentes is seen on the side of a parking garage.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts

Address: 450 Masten Avenue

Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts
This can be found along Masten Avenue, south of East Ferry Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Dream Keepers

Address: 1221 Main Street. Artist: Alice Mizrachi

Dream Keepers
A mural by Alice Mizrachi, working with the Summer Youth Program at the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology, at 1221 Main Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Family Portrait

Address: 298 Northampton Street

Family Portrait
This can be found outside the The Foundry on Northampton Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

The Freedom Wall

Address: corner of Michigan Avenue and East Ferry Street. Artists: John Baker, Julia Bottoms-Douglas, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed

The Freedom Wall
The Freedom Wall was created in 2017 by four Buffalo-based artists: John Baker, Julia Bottoms-Douglas, Chuck Tingley, and Edreys Wajed. The panels show 28 civil rights leaders at the entrance to the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Gut Flora

Address: Allen-Medical Campus Station. Artist: Shasti O’Leary Soudant

Gut Flora
A Shasti O’Leary Soudant installation at the NFTA's Allen/Medical Campus Station is known for its colorful, 11-foot-tall structures that are inspired by bacteria.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Masten Park murals

Address: 369 Best Street

Masten Park murals
A series of murals line the exterior of restrooms at Masten Park.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Masten Park pool

Address: 369 Best Street

Masten Park pool
Artwork overlooks the Masten Park pool.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Nexus

Address: 134 High Street, north side. Artists: William Y. Cooper, James J. Cooper III, and Jennifer Fuentes

Nexus
Art by William Y. Cooper, James J. Cooper III, and Jennifer Fuentes on the side of a parking garage.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Pathways to Hope

Address: northeast corner of Ellicott and Carlton streets. Artist: Ellen Steinfeld

Pathways to Hope
Artist Ellen Steinfeld sought to capture the spirit of the Ride For Roswell.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Ray of Light

Address: Masten Park, steps by Masten Avenue and Edna Place. Artist: Augustina Droze

Ray of Light
Augustina Droze adds inspiration to steps found on the west side of Masten Park.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Skateland Arena

Address: 33 East Ferry Street. Artists: Chuck Tingley

Skateland Arena
This piece by Chuck Tingley celebrates diversity, and roller skating.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Walk Through

Address: 87 Carlton Street. Artist: Beverly Pepper

Walk Through
An installation by Beverly Pepper at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 8

Hertel Avenue

Subtitle here

Alyssa Capri

Address: 2458 Delaware Avenue. Artist: Alyssa Capri

Alyssa Capri
A mural by Alyssa Capri on the southwest corner of Delaware and Tacoma avenues.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Buffalo Map

Address: 1297 Hertel Avenue. Artist: Mario Zucca and Zoom Copy

Buffalo Map
A mural by Mario Zucca and Zoom Copy along Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Daily Planet Coffee

Address: 1862 Hertel Avenue

Daily Planet Coffee
Art adds some color to the east side of a North Buffalo coffee shop.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Dragon

Address: 1126 Hertel Avenue

Dragon
Art on the front of Absolute Art By Paul Massaro on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Goo Goo Dolls

Address: 1212 Hertel Avenue. Artists: Philip Burke and Zoom Copy

Goo Goo Dolls
Slide on over to North Buffalo and you'll find a 2019 mural that's dedicated to Buffalo's own Goo Goo Dolls.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Gord Downie

Address: 1673 Hertel Avenue

Gord Downie
"No Dress Rehearsal. This Is Our Life" A mural dedicated to the late Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Gramma Mora's

Address: 1465 Hertel Avenue

Gramma Mora's
Warm colors and images meet customers at Gramma Mora's on Hertel Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Hertel Alley

Address: Hertel Alley. Artists: Vinny Alejandro, Chuck Tingley, Nicole Cherry, Mark Madden, and more

Hertel Alley
A collection of artists including Vinny Alejandro, Chuck Tingley, Nicole Cherry and Mark Madden among others contributed in this 2019 art event.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Jerry Garcia

Address: 1172 Hertel Avenue

Jerry Garcia
Jerry Garcia looks to the east, from the side of Terrapin Station on Hertel Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Lookin' Good

Address: 1472 Hertel Avenue. Artist: Casey William Milbrand

Lookin' Good
This mural by Casey William Milbrand has become a Buffalo must-see.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Magic Buffalo

Address: 1318 Hertel Avenue. Artist: Bunnie Reiss

Magic Buffalo
A 2017 mural by Bunnie Reiss is found on the east and west sides of a Hertel Avenue building.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Murray's Tavern leprechaun

Address: 2455 Delaware Avenue

Murray's Tavern leprechaun
Another sign of the Irish influence on Buffalo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Scissor Wings

Address: 1534 Hertel Avenue

Scissor Wings
This can be seen on the side of a salon while heading west on Hertel Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Spiral

Address: 1215 Hertel Avenue. Artist: norm4eva

Spiral
This piece went up during the 2019 Hertel Alley Art Festival.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Untitled

Address: 1188 Hertel Avenue. Artist: Eduardo Kobra

Untitled Eduardo Kobra
Brazilian artist Eduardo Kobra's mural depicts Mark Twain and John Lewis. It is on the east side of the building at 1188 Hertel, facing Ristorante Lombardo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

We Are Here

Address: 1260 Hertel Avenue. Artist: White Bicycle

We Are Here
A mural by Buffalo-based graphic design firm White Bicycle literally celebrates the streets of the North Buffalo neighborhood.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

weego

Address: 1507 Hertel Avenue. Artists: Chuck Tingley and Matt Grote

weego
A Hertel Avenue mural by Buffalo-based Chuck Tingley and Matt Grote, who also goes by OGRE. It's part of the Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Welcome to Hertel Avenue

Address: 1859 Hertel Avenue. Artist: Vinny Alejandro

Welcome to Hertel Avenue
Vinny Alejandro recently completed this mural along Hertel Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 9

Niagara Falls

Subtitle here

Arch on Old Falls Street

Address: northwest corner of 1st and Old Falls streets. Artist: Jesse Walp

Arch on Old Falls Street
An installation by Jesse Walp in Niagara Falls.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Boundary Waters

Address: Centennial Circle. Artist: Jeff Laramore

Boundary Waters
A Niagara Falls installation introduced in 2017.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Limitless

Address: 463 3rd Street. Artist: Chuck Tingley

Limitless
This mural by Chuck Tingley is found on the north side of the building.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Niagara

Address: 1900 Military Road

Niagara
Enjoy scenic Niagara Falls even when you're at the fashion outlets.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Niagara Falls Art Alley

Address: 425 3rd Street

Niagara Falls Art Alley
Also known as the Third Street Art Alley, it offers a vast collection of murals.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Pac-Man

Address: 114 Buffalo Avenue

Pac-Man
A very Western New York approach to the classic 80s video game, with a pizza Pac-Man and blue cheese power pellets.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Power City Eatery

Address: 444 3rd Street

Power City Eatery
This art faces south, watching over patrons.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Prophet Isaiah's Second Coming House

Address: 1308 Ontario Avenue

Prophet Isaiah's Second Coming House
There's no missing Prophet Isaiah's Second Coming House in Niagara Falls.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 10

Niagara Street

Subtitle here

1800s Bikes in Vines

Address: 1330 Niagara Street. Artist: Nicole Cherry

1800s Bikes in Vines
Nicole Cherry completed this mural in July 2019 for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's Public Art Initiative.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

The Barkyard

Address: D A R Drive, LaSalle Park

The Barkyard
Art livens up an area where dogs are free to roam in LaSalle Park.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Centennial Pool mural

Address: Wall along Porter Avenue, LaSalle Park

Centennial Pool
Art found at the Centennial Pool at LaSalle Park.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Fish

Address: 1315 Niagara Street

Fish
A fish out of water is found on Niagara Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Homeland, Perhaps It Is Because I Wish to See You Fly, That My Flight Continues to Be Yours

Address: 585 Niagara Street. Artist: Betsy Casanas

Homeland, Perhaps It Is Because I Wish to See You Fly, That My Flight Continues to Be Yours
A mural by Betsy Casanas at 585 Niagara Street celebrating neighborhood cultures.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Random artwork

Address: Visible from Broderick Park, 1170 Niagara Street

Random artwork
This art can be seen facing east while at Broderick Park.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

River Front Auto Sales

Address: 1379 Niagara Street

River Front Auto Sales
River Front Auto Sales pays tribute to some fine vehicles.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Roberto Clemente

Address: 472 Niagara Street

Roberto Clemente
A tribute to Roberto Clemente, the former Pittsburgh Pirate and Cooperstown inductee, faces north on the Efrain Burgos Hair Salon building.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Sunrise/Sunset

Address: 448 Niagara Street

Sunrise/Sunset
Shark Girl and a buffalo appear on a sunny mural that pays tribute to the Western New York and its people.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Somalia

Address: southwest corner of Niagara and Carolina streets

Somalia
This art faces the northwest, at the corner of Niagara and Carolina streets.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 11

South Buffalo

Subtitle here

3xLP

Address: 658 Ohio Street

3xLP
A 20-foot metal sculpture at Rigidized Metals Corporation, near Silo City.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

1927

Address: 20 Smith Street

1927
This can be found at the entrance of the Red Jacket River Front Park.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Cascade

Address: 658 Ohio Street. Artist: Roger Schroeder

Cascade
An installation designed by Roger Schroeder adorns the side of Rigidized Metals.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Dyohsowah Trail/Reflection Spaces

Address: Silo City Row

Dyohsowah Trail/Reflection Spaces
A collection of installations at Silo City.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Edge Bowling Center

Address: 2071 Clinton Street

Edge Bowling Center
A bowling-themed mural.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Elevator B at Hive City

Address: Silo City Row

Elevator B at Hive City
The installation stands alone at Silo City.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Energy Weave

Address: 658 Ohio Street. Artist: Larry Griffis III

Energy Weave
An installation designed by Larry Griffis III at Rigidized Metals Corporation in South Buffalo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Flatman

Address: Greenway Nature Trail. Artist: Larry Griffis III

Flatman
This 25-foot-tall sculpture is found along the Outer Harbor's Greenway Nature Trail.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Flowers

Address: 581 South Park Avenue. Artist: Nicole Cherry

Flowers
A mural in bloom by Nicole Cherry in South Buffalo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

From Dusk Till Dawn

Address: 162 Kentucky Street

From Dusk Till Dawn
Art found on the southwest corner of Kentucky and O'Connell streets.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Jump The Shark

Address: 359 Ganson Street

Jump The Shark
Shark Girl has some company at Buffalo RiverWorks.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Kaisertown

Address: 1841 Clinton Street. Artist: Vinny Alejandro

Kaisertown
Vinny Alejandro of Urban Inspirations put his own retro touch on this neighborhood.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Mise Eire

Address: 245 Abbott Road. Artist: Judi Witt

Mise Eire
A mural by Judi Witt of Hamburg at the Buffalo Irish Center.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Old First Ward

Address: 491 South Park Avenue. Artist: Vinny Alejandro

Old First Ward
Vinny Alejandro's work faces east on South Park Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Old First Ward shop

Address: 129 Louisiana Street

Old First Ward shop
This art on the south side of the building at Louisiana and South streets.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Red Phone Booth

Address: 1176 South Park Avenue

Red Phone Booth
This phone booth is not far from the Tesla plant.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Riddle Sticks

Address: 658 Ohio Street. Artist: Dylan Burns

Riddle Sticks
This installation by Dylan Burns also serves as a gateway of sorts to Silo City.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Sky's the Limit

Address: 150 Fulton Street

Sky's the Limit
This art can be spotted off Fulton Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

South Buffalo

Address: 2277 South Park Avenue. Artist: Vinny Alejandro

South Buffalo
Vinny Alejandro completed this piece in the summer of 2019.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

The Old First Ward

Address: Along Republic Street, between Vincennes and Alabama streets. Artists: Vinny Alejandro and Yames

The Old First Ward
This long mural by Vinny Alejandro and Yames faces Republic Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

The Worker

Address: Along Republic Street, between Kentucky and Tennessee streets. Artists: Nick Miller, Tom O'Brian, Chris Kameck, Nicole Cherry, Amanda Gala Roney, Suzie Molnar Goad, and Vinny Alejandro.

The Worker
Nick Miller, Tom O'Brian, Chris Kameck, Nicole Cherry, Amanda Gala Roney, Suzie Molnar Goad, and Vinny Alejandro teamed up to create the work near railroad tracks and along Republic Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Vivid windows

Address: 402 Louisiana Street

Vivid windows
The windows are boarded up, but paint provides some color along Fulton Street, near Louisiana Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 12

University/Kensington

Subtitle here

72 Jewett

Address: northeast corner of Jewett Avenue and Halbert Street. Artist: Daniel Galas

72 Jewett
Buffalo-based artist Daniel Galas completed a mural at 74 Jewett Avenue, home of Koch Metal Spinning, in 2016.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Bailey Avenue

Address: 3162 Bailey Avenue

Bailey Avenue
A mural backed by the Bailey Avenue Business Association and Villa Maria College.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Buffalo

Address: 3108 Main Street

Alley art
Artwork is found in an alley along Main Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Eight Days of Hope

Address: 852 Kensington Avenue

Eight Days of Hope
This long Eight Days of Hope was completed in July of 2019.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Green Kaleidoscope

Address: 2303 Main Street. Artist: Augustina Droze

Green Kaleidoscope
Buffalo native Augustina Droze completed this Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative work at 2303 Main Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Heighten the Heights

Address: On West Northup Place, west of Main Street

Heighten the Heights
Art found on a walk in the University District, off Main Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Jesus

Address: 3104 Main Street

Jesus
The word "Jesus" is painted two different ways in a narrow alley between Main Street buildings.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Nottey's Soul Food Fa Real

Address: 464 Leroy Avenue

Nottey's Soul Food Fa Real
This art is found on the west side of the building.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Parking lot

Address: 3231 Main Street

Parking lot/Love
Parking lots never have to be boring.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

The Protector of Dreams (Lion)

Address: 3133 Bailey Avenue. Artists: Team Razor Wire and Edreys Wajed

The Protector of Dreams (Lion)
A mural by Team Razor Wire and Edreys Wajed.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

The Protector of Dreams (Pyramids)

Address: 3148 Bailey Avenue. Artists: Team Razor Wire and Edreys Wajed

The Protector of Dreams (Pyramids)
A mural by Team Razor Wire and Edreys Wajed.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Shark Girl at the Deli

Address: 300 Kenmore Avenue

Shark Girl at the Deli
Shark Girl can also be found at the deli.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Signature Ink

Address: 2321 Main Street

Signature Ink
This art, facing south, went up some time in 2019.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Stocks Are Rising

Address: 3196 Bailey Avenue. Artists: Team Razor Wire

Stocks Are Rising
Team Razor Wire wrapped its lines around this Bailey Avenue building.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Tower of Power

Address: 100 Leroy Avenue. Artists: Team Razor Wire

Tower of Power
Team Razor Wire lined this Jewett Parkway building, which is part of the Tri-Main Center.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Try Our Pizza

Address: 3337 Bailey Avenue

Try Our Pizza
Effective advertising found along Bailey Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

University Heights

Address: On West Northup Place, west of Main Street

University Heights
This can be found on Northrup Place, just west of Main Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Yellow Bird

Address: 3168 Main Street

Yellow Bird
For the bird-watchers, this can be seen heading south on Main Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 13

West Side

Subtitle here

Bella Tootsie

Address: 365 Connecticut Street. Artist: Elvi-Jo

Bella Tootsie
A mural by Elvi-Jo on Connecticut Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo

Address: 370 Massachusetts Avenue

Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo
Bright colors adorn the Boys & Girls Club.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Burmese God of Happiness/portraits

Address: 220 Grant Street. Artist: Prish Moran

Burmese God of Happiness/portraits
A mural by Prish Moran at Sweet_Ness 7 Cafe on Grant Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Essex Arts Center

Address: 28 Essex Street

Essex Arts Center
These are no ordinary garages at the Essex Arts Center.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Family Timeline

Address: 456 Massachusetts Avenue. Artist: Max Collins

Family Timeline
A mural by Max Collins on Massachusetts Avenue includes a series of portraits.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Fighting Peacock of Burma

Address: 417 Massachusetts Avenue. Artist: Nick Miller

Fighting Peacock of Burma
A mural by Nick Miller on Massachusetts Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Freddy J's BBQ

Address: 195 Grant Street

Freddy J's BBQ
Artwork brings some life to the north wall at Freddy J's BBQ on Grant Street.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Grant Street Global Voices

Address: 185 Grant Street. Artist: Augustina Droze

Grant Street Global Voices
A mural by Augustina Droze at 185 Grant Street celebrates diversity.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Ink Assassins

Address: 429 Grant Street

Ink Assassins
The Grant Street store front doesn't just use color, but also patterns.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Marketplace murals

Address: 296 West Ferry Street

Marketplace murals
Three marketplace murals are found on the northwest corner of Ferry and Grant streets.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

On Women's Recipes

Address: 50 Rees Street. Artists: Beatriz Flores and Sonia Malfa

On Women's Recipes
This art by Beatriz Flores and Sonia Malfa is found at the Asarese-Matters Community Center.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Providence Social

Address: 490 Rhode Island Street

Providence Social
Keeping it classy.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Puerto Rico

Address: 319 Massachusetts Avenue

Puerto Rico
This tribute to Puerto Rico is found on the northwest side of the Minimax Express.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

PUSH

Address: 271 Grant Street. Artist: Max Collins

PUSH
Max Collins added some color to the front of this Grant Street building.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Random art

Address: the corner of Massachusetts and West streets

Random Art
This art can be found at the corners of Massachusetts and West streets.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Tribute to Ray Jackson

Address: 15th Street, between West Utica and Rhode Island streets

Tribute to Ray Jackson
A tribute found on the west side.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Weaving the Colors of the World

Address: 25 Grant Street. Artist: Chuck Tingley

Weaving the Colors of the World
Art by Chuck Tingley found outside the West Side Bazaar.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

West Buffalo Charter School

Address: 113 Lafayette Avenue. Artists: Rachel Zogaib and Liz Vesneske

West Buffalo Charter School
This art at the West Buffalo Charter School was completed in the summer of 2019.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

West Take Out

Address: 1032 West Avenue

West Take Out
A vision shared on the west side.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
Chapter 14

Western New York

Subtitle here

Alchemy

Address: 20 Union Street, Hamburg. Artist: Chuck Tingley

Alchemy
A mural by Chuck Tingley, along the rear side of Alchemy Wine & Beer, as seen over a high privacy fence along a bordering parking lot. The pattern also extends around the side.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Alix Rice Peace Park Skatepark

Address: 1615 Amherst Manor Drive, Williamsville

Alix Rice Peace Park Skatepark
The Alix Rice Peace Park Skatepark was created when Alix Rice, 18, was killed by a drunk driver while riding her long board.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Artpark

Address: 450 S 4th Street, Lewiston. Artist: Chuck Tingley

Artpark
Chuck Tingley has two murals there, and there's a large, colorful parking lot.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Black Iron Bystro

Address: 3648 South Park Avenue, Blasdell. Artists: Team Razor Wire

Black Iron Bystro
A mural by Team Razor Wire can be seen while traveling south on South Park Avenue.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Buffalo Sports Food Truck

Address: 2693 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna

Buffalo Sports Food Truck
Art found on the south side of Crave King restaurant in South Buffalo.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

DHU Strand Theatre

Address: 540 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda. Artist: Chuck Tingley

DHU Strand Theatre
Chuck Tingley put his touch on the DHU Strand Theatre.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Divided Sky

Address: 141 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda. Artists: Team Razor Wire

Divided Sky
A mural by Team Razor Wire at The Fish Place.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Guardian of the Waters

Address: 51 Main Street, Lockport. Artists: Bruce Adams and Augustina Droze

Guardian of the Waters
A mural by Bruce Adams and Augustina Droze is found on the east wall of Mills Jewelers at 51 Main Street in Lockport.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Historic Clarence

Address: 10641 Main Street, Clarence

Historic Clarence
A mural on the side of The Hollow Bistro & Brew in Clarence pays tribute to the town's roots.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Imperial Art Studio

Address: 2353 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

Imperial Art Studio
This mural can be found on the east side of the building in Tonawanda, near Paula's Donuts.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

River Art Gallery & Gifts

Address: 83 Webster Street, North Tonawanda

River Art Gallery & Gifts
Catch the wave with some warm colors.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Riviera Theatre

Address: 57 Webster Street, North Tonawanda

Riviera Theatre
"Home of the Mighty Wurlitzer."
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Tanglewood

Address: Bassett Park, 359 Klein Road, Williamsville. Artist: Shayne Dark

Tanglewood
An installation by Shayne Dark and sponsored by Albright-Knox is found in Bassett Park, at 359 Klein Road in Williamsville.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

The Fish Place

Address: 141 Robinson Street, North Tonawanda

The Fish Place
Appropriately enough, fish dominate the northern exterior of The Fish Place.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Wally's Pizza & Subs

Address: 39 Goundry Street, North Tonawanda

Wally's Pizza & Subs
Effective advertising.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ

Welcome to Lockport

Address: corner of Gooding and Clinton streets, Lockport. Artist: Jeffrey Sidebottom

Welcome to Lockport
This mural by Jeffrey Sidebottom can be found at the Clinton and Gooding streets.
Tommy Gallagher/WGRZ
© 2019 WGRZ-TV. All Rights Reserved.