BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring is here, temperatures are slowly warming, and the Lake Erie ice is just about gone, now near 7 percent ice cover.

Many cities and towns along the waterfront are getting things ready for warm season activities.

"We're just really thrilled about Spring finally arriving," Hector Rosas, from the Dunkirk Planning and Development Department, and is the Dunkirk Festivals/Special Events Coordinator.

Rosas says the Dunkirk Pier is just starting its new renovation project. "It's going to be renovated here with a 1.7 million dollar grant that was done through the Smart Growth NY State Program... there's going to be a cabana on the other side of the pier... actually some grass in the back there where the staging area is," Rosas explained.

"All these improvements and amenities will be done with a greener area, more pedestrian friendly... won't lose any parking, but will be repaved."

Renovations are scheduled to be finished by August, just in time for a big event in mid-August. "Great Lakes Offshore Grand Prix held right here in Dunkirk right in the harbor right behind me," Rosas said.

And the renovations are expected to enhance an already busy warm season here on the pier.

"The stage will still be here for our award-winning music on the Pier concert series which draws in 100,000 people over the summer... and we bring in many many exciting bands in, we have over 56 bands to play during the summer right here on the pier," Rosas said.