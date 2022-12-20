The City of Buffalo holds menorah lighting

The event was open to the public to light the menorah at city hall after sundown to celebrate.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday night on the third night of Hanukkah, the City of Buffalo held a lighting ceremony.

The event was open to the public to light the menorah at city hall after sundown to celebrate.

Mayor Byron Brown joined in the recognition of the holiday saying this year it's more important than ever to spread light and positivity in the community.

"Tonight's lighting is an important reminder of the religious diversity that is the hallmark of the City of Buffalo and our great country. when the menorah is lit in a public space like here in city hall it represents the principles of equality as well as the religious freedom for all people," Brown said.