The Cereal Spot celebrating National Cereal Day with pop-up vendors, giveaways

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday is National Cereal Day and to mark the occasion, The Cereal Spot on Hertel Avenue in the City of Buffalo is having an all-day event.
The Cereal Spot says it will be hosting giveaways every hour from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. And starting at 10 a.m., the restaurant will feature special pop-up vendors.
Some of the vendors include The Sugar Palette, Resurgence Brewing Company, Brickyard Brewing Company and Camille Le Caër.
During the event, you can get your hands on cereal themed baked goods and even limited-edition cereal-inspired beers from local breweries.
According to its website, The Cereal Spot has over 100 different cereals, over 20 different kinds of ice cream and toppings, and over 20 types of milk.