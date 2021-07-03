The Cereal Spot celebrating National Cereal Day with pop-up vendors, giveaways

The Cereal Spot says it will be hosting giveaways every hour from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday is National Cereal Day and to mark the occasion, The Cereal Spot on Hertel Avenue in the City of Buffalo is having an all-day event.

The Cereal Spot says it will be hosting giveaways every hour from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. And starting at 10 a.m., the restaurant will feature special pop-up vendors.

Some of the vendors include The Sugar Palette, Resurgence Brewing Company, Brickyard Brewing Company and Camille Le Caër.

During the event, you can get your hands on cereal themed baked goods and even limited-edition cereal-inspired beers from local breweries.