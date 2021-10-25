The Center for Elder Law & Justice awarded grant to end elder abuse in Niagara County

The grant would help fund training for organizations and people that work with the elderly to help spot abuse.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the hopes of ending elder abuse in Niagara County, the Center for Elder Law & Justice has been awarded a federal grant.

The Justice Department's Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women awarded a $400,000 grant to partner which the Center for Elder Law & Justice will use to partner with Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney of Niagara County, and Pinnacle Community Services. The partnership will provide training for law enforcement, prosecutors, local government, victim service providers to recognize and address elder abuse.

“This is an important initiative to ensure all the citizens of Niagara County are protected and have a voice. The Law Enforcement community is committed to ensuring our members receive the proper training in assisting the elderly population in every possible way,” Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said.

The program would help develop a community response to bring awareness to the issue of elder abuse and help educate people who see and interact with elderly people on a daily basis.

More than 30 organizations have signed letters of commitment to participate in the program. This includes higher education institutions, law enforcement, service providers and hospitals.