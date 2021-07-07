The Buffalo Zoo to offer discounted admission on 716 Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of 716 Day, the Buffalo Zoo will be offering a special admission price of $7.16.
In addition to the discounted admission price, the zoo will also feature special treats, as well as unique Queen City apparel.
With a "special tasting ticket," visitors will be able to sample some of Buffalo's favorite snacks. Some of the items include beef on weck, pizza logs, house made bison dip and ice-cold loganberry.
Vendors will also be on site, allowing vendors to shop for clothing, jewelry and home decor.
For anyone who wants to skip the line, tickets can be purchased online here.