The Buffalo Zoo to offer discounted admission on 716 Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In honor of 716 Day, the Buffalo Zoo will be offering a special admission price of $7.16.

In addition to the discounted admission price, the zoo will also feature special treats, as well as unique Queen City apparel.

With a "special tasting ticket," visitors will be able to sample some of Buffalo's favorite snacks. Some of the items include beef on weck, pizza logs, house made bison dip and ice-cold loganberry.

Vendors will also be on site, allowing vendors to shop for clothing, jewelry and home decor.