The Buffalo Zoo to hold Superhero Sundays

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is honoring the superheros who helped us through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic by offering them free admission to the zoo on Sundays.
The zoo posted on Facebook saying they will be honoring healthcare workers on Sunday, August 2, educators on Sunday, August 9 and service workers on Sunday, August 23.
On those Sundays, the superhero will receive free admission to the zoo. They will also receive half-off admission for up to four of their guests.
A reminder if you do head to the zoo, you need to purchase tickets ahead of time. You can do that by clicking here.
The zoo is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for general admission. Zoo members can also visit Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The zoo is closed every Tuesday for cleaning and disinfection.