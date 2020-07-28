The Buffalo Zoo to hold Superhero Sundays

Superhero Sundays honors any community member who helped us through the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is honoring the superheros who helped us through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic by offering them free admission to the zoo on Sundays.

The zoo posted on Facebook saying they will be honoring healthcare workers on Sunday, August 2, educators on Sunday, August 9 and service workers on Sunday, August 23.

On those Sundays, the superhero will receive free admission to the zoo. They will also receive half-off admission for up to four of their guests.

The Buffalo Zoo It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...Superhero Sundays! For the first f... our Sundays in August (August 2, 9, 16, and 23), the Zoo will be hosting Superhero Sundays presented by West Herr Auto Group. It's our way of saying thank you to the community superheroes who helped us through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A reminder if you do head to the zoo, you need to purchase tickets ahead of time. You can do that by clicking here.