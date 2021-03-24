The Buffalo Zoo taking part in "All Together for Animals" March 31

For a $30 contribution with $15 of which comes back to the Buffalo Zoo, you will get access to a virtual concert with country music artists.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo announced Wednesday it is teaming up with zoos and aquariums across the country for "All Together for Animals".

It is an exclusive virtual concert featuring some of the most popular country music stars.

For a $30 contribution, $15 of which goes straight back to the Buffalo Zoo, you can get exclusive access to the "All Together for Animals" concert on Wednesday, March 31 at 8 p.m.

Country artists like Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter and others will be performing virtually, all while raising money for zoos and aquariums struggling to survive from the impacts of the pandemic.