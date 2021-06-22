The Buffalo Zoo hosts first-ever Drive Thru Zoo Brew

At the end of the tour, you will receive a variety four-pack of Rusty Nickel Brewing Co. beer to enjoy at home.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you love beer and love the zoo, this event is just for you.

On Saturday, June 26 the Buffalo Zoo is hosting its first-ever Drive Thru Zoo Brew. You can experience the zoo right from the comfort of your car.

You can visit some of the zoo's favorite animals like the rhinos, giraffe, polar bear and lions. At the end of the tour, you will receive one variety four-pack of Rusty Nickel Brewing Co. Beer, two commemorative pint glasses, one bison plus and a family admission pass for up to four guests for a daytime Zoo adventure.

The event will run from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on June 26.

Admission for one car is $125. Tickets include:

Admission for one vehicle

Four 20oz. Dasani water bottles

One bag of popcorn

Two hot Bavarian pretzels with cheese sauce

One bison plush

Two commemorative pint glasses

One variety four-pack of Rusty Nickel Brewing Co. beer

One family admission pass for up to four guests to visit the Zoo during daytime operating hours