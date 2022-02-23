The Buffalo Common Council adopts resolution calling for improved access to Government Channel

University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt sponsored the resolution, which calls for Spectrum to restore access to the Government Channel to a local channel that would be accessible to all residents without the need to pay for it.

"The Buffalo Common Council has been recognized for its effort of Transparency in Government. We coupled the use of Public and Government Access television to further broaden and cement that process until it was taken away arbitrarily by Spectrum” University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said. “As a paying resident of The City of Buffalo, we Demand Spectrum restores the PEG access stations from 1300 something to lower channels to once again better inform residents directly of the issues that affect them and their quality of life."