BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather is expected to be perfect as the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will participate in Picnic in the Parkway Tuesday night at Bidwell Park.

The free concert series in the Elmwood Village takes place at 7 p.m., and the BPO will play a variety of tunes.

Featuring music from Harry Potter, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Back to the Future, Beethoven and even the Beatles, the BPO will feature music for everyone.

If you're going, you're encouraged to pack a picnic, or to take advantage of local food vendors, which will be stationed alongside the concert.