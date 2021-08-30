The Bills make Buffalo want to dip chips in — what else? — Bison dip

In the height of football season last year, sales for Bison's French Onion Dip were up 60% compared to other months, according to Eva Balazs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Buffalo’s favorite snack foods might have done better than the Bills last year.

In the height of football season last year, sales for Bison's French Onion Dip were up 60% compared to other months, according to Eva Balazs, marketing director for Upstate Niagara Cooperative Inc., which owns Bison Foods.

Balazs said that Information Resources Inc. data for the Buffalo/Rochester market from the past year, ending Aug. 8, 2021, showed that football season sales were 30% higher than other months. The 60% peak happened during the holidays.