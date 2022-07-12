The BFLO Store, Eastern Hills Mall management in dispute over property

Uniland and Mountain Development Corp. say they have taken action to prevent the BFLO Store at the Eastern Hills from removing structural items from the building.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Uniland and Mountain Development Corp. say they have taken action to prevent the BFLO Store at the Eastern Hills Mall from accessing the mall following concerns about the store removing items from the mall, including flooring, plumbing and light fixtures.

Uniland and Mountain Development manage the property at the Eastern Hills mall and issued this statement Monday evening.

“We have taken actions to prevent the BFLO Store from accessing the Eastern Hills Mall following concerns that they were removing unauthorized structural components from the building which include windows, doors, flooring, plumbing, and light fixtures. We find these actions alarming as they could create life safety issues and/or building code violations, and out of an abundance of caution and safety we have decided that this is the best course of action at this time to protect the Mall’s merchants and guests.”

The BFLO Store posted on their Facebook page stating they had been "locked and blocked" out of their Eastern Hills location as they were attempting to move to their new location.

They say in their post that that they were taking out their personal property when mall representatives asked customers to leave and bolted the doors and emergency exits.

The BFLO Store says they are awaiting a court order to unlock the doors, but unsure when they might reopen at the Eastern Hills location.

You can read their full message here: