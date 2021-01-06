The BASH for Mercy Flight returns this fall

The annual event will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of Mercy flight.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular fundraiser is making its 2021 return. After being canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, the annual Mercy Flight BASH is back!

The organization is planning on holding the event on Saturday, September 25 at Riverworks. Mercy Flight says that at this point they don't know exactly what the event will be like since COVID-19 guidelines are constantly changing, but will release more information in the coming weeks.

In addition to raising money for Mercy Flight, the event will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the organization.

In a statement to 2 On Your Side, Mercy Flight Executive Vice President says, “While our team remained on the front lines during the pandemic, our fundraising events and activities were sidelined. We are thrilled to be able to hold ‘The BASH’ during this special year as we recognize the support of many and celebrate Mercy Flight’s achievements over the past 40 years.”