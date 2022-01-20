Registration now open for The Backyard Classic

As a result of overwhelming demand last year, a third day of competition has been added.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Next month Western New Yorkers will lace up their skates to help a worthy cause and play some hockey. The Backyard Classic is returning for its 13th year with an extra day of competition.

Registration is now open for the event, which helps raise money for John R. Oishei Children's Hospital.

The three days of competition kick off on Friday, Feb. 4. All day adult and youth play will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all three days. A youth skills competition will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone 6 and up is guaranteed to play at least three games in the 3-on-3 tournament. However, hockey in this game is different from pond hockey in that it includes full nets and goalies.

Spectators are encouraged to come watch and can do so for free.

Over the past 12 years, more than 800 teams have competed, 2,5000 players have participated, and $200,000 have been raised.