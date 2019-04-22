Our Most Buffalo story of the day is also our very first Most Buffalo update.

Last week we told you the story of two dogs who had been abandoned.

A couple of Good Samaritans found them dodging traffic on the 33, in the rain.

They were cold and scared.

They took the dogs in but couldn't keep them because their current apartment didn't allow large dogs.

With heavy hearts, they took them to the Buffalo animal shelter.

The dogs were so closely bonded, the shelter really hoped to be able to find them a home together--something that doesn't happen very often.

We hoped our story would help.

A week later, we are so happy to report. They found a home. With those Good Samaritans.

Meet Trisha Willamson and Nick Masia, and Tanner and Brinny are a new family. Trisha and Nick instantly connected with the dogs they rescued and decided they didn't want to let them go.

So, they have decided to move so they can give them a good home.

While Trisha and Nick work on finding a new place, their friends have stepped up to help care for Tanner and Brinny.

Trisha tells me they are sweet dogs and they are full of energy. She also says they are already living their best life.

It will be a bit before everyone is completely settled -- we're looking forward to catching up with them when they do.

You can tell just by looking at their faces that they already know that they are home.

Our Most Buffalo congrats to the whole gang!

