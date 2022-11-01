Empire State Development awards grant to The Aquarium of Niagara

Empire State Development is awarding the aquarium $1 million to open a new cultural attraction in the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is set to grow, with a little help from New York State.

Empire State Development announced Wednesday, it's awarding the aquarium a $900,000 capital grant, and a $100,000 working capital grant. The $1 million will be used to help cover the costs to open a new cultural attraction in the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center.

The funds are being awarded through the Market New York program, which supports tourism improvement projects and regionally-themed marketing projects that promote travel destinations, attractions, and special events across New York State.

"The projects represented by these Market New York awards illustrate the breadth and beauty of New York State’s many arts, cultural and visitor attractions," Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, Chair of the Statewide Regional Economic Development Councils, said.

"This program ensures that New York State's tourism offerings across our remarkable regions continue to reflect the diverse and unique interests of residents and visitors alike."

Other Western New York Institutions being supported through Market New York include Explore & More Children's Museum, the City of Jamestown, and BestSelf Behavioral Health. You can find the full list on the NY.Gov website.