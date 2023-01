Starting this Saturday, visitors get $7.16 off general admission.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is holding its 716 days later this week

Starting this Saturday, visitors get $7.16 off general admission. That means adults get in for about $12, kids for about $7.

Children under two years old get in for free.

The discount runs through Monday, January 16.