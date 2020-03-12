Text message scammers impersonating state and federal agencies

The NYS Division of Consumer Protection says the latest scam claims relief money is waiting for you.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The check is NOT in the mail. The New York State Office of Consumer Protection is warning people of the latest scam making the rounds.

It's a new text messaging scam seeking payments and personal information by offering fake grants, tax refunds, pandemic relief and unemployment payments.

The text messages are impersonating state and federal government agencies by enticing consumers to click on website links with official-sounding text such as "pandemic stimulus relief", "Treasury Department" and "government payment". You may also get a phone call claiming you've been the victim of identity theft followed by a text message further confirming "the problem".

After clicking on the link in the text message you are taken to official-looking websites designed to impersonate federal agencies such as the IRS, Social Security Administration or the Department of Labor. These sites ask for your personal information in order to enable you to "accept payment".

Here are some samples of actual text messages:

Treasury Fund Payment: “You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 Treasury Fund. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account.”

COVID Relief Grant: "The IRS has deemed you eligible for the current COVID relief grant sponsored by the Treasury Clearinghouse, you stand a chance of getting a minimum of $100000 for being a regular taxpayer, agent Davies Gran has been assigned. Click the link below"

Unemployment Claim: “You have a pending claim of $1,200 from covid-19 TREAS 310 tax ref. Further action is required to disburse funds. Click here to confirm payment method:"

Stimulus Help: "From IRS-GO: You are eligible - Register for COVID-19 Stimulus Help MSG#: 123455668

“Throughout this public health crisis, scammers have been hard at work preying on unsuspecting New Yorkers,” said Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, who oversees the Division of Consumer Protection. “This latest batch of scams prey on New Yorkers seeking pandemic relief by spoofing official government agencies. I urge all New Yorkers to be extra diligent and follow simple steps to keep your money and personal information safe.”

To protect yourself, you are reminded not to click any links in suspicious-looking texts or emails. Call the government agency directly if you have concerns about the validity of the message you have received. Finally, hang up the phone immediately if someone calls claiming to be from a government agency and threatens arrest, deportation or license revocation.