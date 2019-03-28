BUFFALO, N.Y. — It looks like Chick-Fil-A could be coming to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The NFTA unveiled tentative plans on Thursday that would place the popular restaurant in the airport's food court. The revamped food court would get rid of Villa Pizza and Checkers, which airport officials say are underperforming.

The airport is also considering replacing Which Which, BUF Bar, and Mattie's with a marketplace concept tentatively called Elmwood FOOD + DRINK.

Delaware North is managing the revamping of the food court. The company released the following statement regarding Chick-Fil-A:

“Delaware North is excited to be working with the NFTA on the food and beverage renovation at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. We are putting together a compelling dining lineup that will prove once again why JD Powers ranked the Buffalo airport number one in customer satisfaction. We look forward to sharing more about the new concepts in the near future.” -Kevin Kelly, President of Delaware North Travel

Chick-Fil-A has already made its mark on Western New York, when it opened a restaurant on Walden Avenue near the Walden Galleria.

